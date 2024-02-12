Huntington National Bank Has $191,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

