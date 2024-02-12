Huntington National Bank Sells 3,272 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

GDX opened at $26.97 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.