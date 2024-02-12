Huntington National Bank Sells 701 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $31.50 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

