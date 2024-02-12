Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 721.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,786 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Infinera worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Infinera by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.35 on Monday. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

