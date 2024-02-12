IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $20,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $218.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $234.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

