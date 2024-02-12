iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.98% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $117,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV opened at $100.43 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44.

