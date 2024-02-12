ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ITT worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $122.40 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $127.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

