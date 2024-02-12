Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1,311.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,549 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Jabil worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $139.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

