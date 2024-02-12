Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $145.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $145.54.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.