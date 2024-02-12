Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 103,114 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.73. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

