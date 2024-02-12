Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Live Oak Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,473.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

LOB stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.