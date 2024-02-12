Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 25,315 Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $11.89 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

