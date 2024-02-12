Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,544,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,515.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 170,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 159,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 623.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.