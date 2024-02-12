Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,544,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,515.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 170,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 159,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 623.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
RKT stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Companies
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.