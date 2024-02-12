Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Barnes Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:B opened at $35.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on B. Truist Financial raised their price target on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

