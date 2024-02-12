Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,873 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

NYSE:ANF opened at $110.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

