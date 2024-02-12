Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 18,592 NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 557.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

NYSE:NTST opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

