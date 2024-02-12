Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,470 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $97.95 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

