Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Nuvei worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $43.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

