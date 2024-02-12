Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $591,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

