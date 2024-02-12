Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $893,000 in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of MasterCraft Boat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 52.0% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 182,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 62,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. MasterCraft Boat’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

