Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.18 million, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.54. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

