Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Harmony Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $33.31 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

