Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,247 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,324 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $2,577,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 138.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $309,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 17.8 %

EXPE stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average is $123.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.