Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 533,565 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 360,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $13,010,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

