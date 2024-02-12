Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 32,340 Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $21.33.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

