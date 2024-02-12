Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lovesac by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Lovesac by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 19,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $469,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $469,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $24.74 on Monday. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $383.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.93.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

