Korvest Ltd (KOV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 on March 4th

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Korvest Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.25.
About Korvest
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Korvest
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine’s Day spending
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Korvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.