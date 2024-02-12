Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.31% of Lyft worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 25.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.03 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Nomura cut shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

