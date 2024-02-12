Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

