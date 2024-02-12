Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $19.17 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Block worth $19,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Block by 16.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter worth $2,842,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Block by 30.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Block by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 580,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Block by 21.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $197,178.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,068,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $66.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

