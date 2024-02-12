Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.69 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,198 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $21,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Corteva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $53.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.