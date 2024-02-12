Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.89 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $21,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $477.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.71 and a 200-day moving average of $447.72. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

