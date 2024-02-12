Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $146.42.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

