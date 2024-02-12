Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.64 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Hess worth $23,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $142.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.44. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Hess’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

