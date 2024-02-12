Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.92 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Seagen worth $23,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.3% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Seagen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.66.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.