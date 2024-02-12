Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $26.25 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of BioNTech worth $26,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX opened at $93.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.46.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

