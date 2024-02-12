Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $19,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $409.64 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.52 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.59. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.