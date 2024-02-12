Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 6,904 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of J. M. Smucker worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.70. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.