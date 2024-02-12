Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $25,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $396.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $402.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,538 shares of company stock valued at $18,523,263. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

