Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,035 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Synchrony Financial worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $38.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

