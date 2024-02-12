Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 44,806 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 44,806 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $25,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,164. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $128.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

