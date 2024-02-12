Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 48,524 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,524 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $24,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OXY opened at $57.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

