Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,590 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $240.00 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $240.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

