Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 757 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Pool worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $386.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.35 and a 200-day moving average of $361.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $405.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

