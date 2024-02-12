Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,802 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,596,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,310,000 after buying an additional 1,420,430 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,097,000.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

