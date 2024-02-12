Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,182 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $25,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ES opened at $54.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.