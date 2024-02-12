Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 9,710 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 185.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

NYSE:EFC opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $816.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

