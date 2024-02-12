Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

ATR stock opened at $138.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.89 and a 52-week high of $139.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.08.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.70%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

