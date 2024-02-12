Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 327.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,008,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

RGEN opened at $205.00 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $208.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.70.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

