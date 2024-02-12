Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.